AAP MP Claims Councillor Assaulted by BJP-Linked Individuals in Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is demanding police action after alleging that a party councillor was assaulted in Delhi by individuals linked to a BJP MLA, raising concerns about political violence and safety.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Key Points AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges an AAP councillor and worker were assaulted in Delhi.

The AAP claims individuals linked to a BJP MLA were responsible for the alleged assault.

The AAP is demanding the police register an FIR and take immediate action.

Sanjay Singh also raised concerns about threats and extortion demands against a former AAP MLA.

The AAP MP plans to raise both issues in Parliament and before the parliamentary committee on home affairs.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that a party councillor and a worker were assaulted in west Delhi and demanded that the police register an FIR and take action against those involved.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday when AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam visited her ward to inspect ongoing road work along with party worker Sanjay Bhairava in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

He alleged, "Some individuals linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj attacked the worker and misbehaved with the councillor."

There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP over the allegations.

Singh claimed that Gautam later approached the police station and sought registration of an FIR, stating that the incident and injuries had been medically documented.

He urged the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police to take immediate action in the matter.

Extortion Allegations

The AAP MP also referred to a separate case involving former party MLA Somesh Shokeen, alleging that he had received threats and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Singh said a complaint had been submitted to the police and called for a prompt investigation.

He said he would raise both issues in Parliament and before the parliamentary committee on home affairs.