HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » AAP MP Claims Councillor Assaulted by BJP-Linked Individuals in Delhi

AAP MP Claims Councillor Assaulted by BJP-Linked Individuals in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 14:32 IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is demanding police action after alleging that a party councillor was assaulted in Delhi by individuals linked to a BJP MLA, raising concerns about political violence and safety.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges an AAP councillor and worker were assaulted in Delhi.
  • The AAP claims individuals linked to a BJP MLA were responsible for the alleged assault.
  • The AAP is demanding the police register an FIR and take immediate action.
  • Sanjay Singh also raised concerns about threats and extortion demands against a former AAP MLA.
  • The AAP MP plans to raise both issues in Parliament and before the parliamentary committee on home affairs.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that a party councillor and a worker were assaulted in west Delhi and demanded that the police register an FIR and take action against those involved.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday when AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam visited her ward to inspect ongoing road work along with party worker Sanjay Bhairava in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

 

He alleged, "Some individuals linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj attacked the worker and misbehaved with the councillor."

There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP over the allegations.

Singh claimed that Gautam later approached the police station and sought registration of an FIR, stating that the incident and injuries had been medically documented.

He urged the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police to take immediate action in the matter.

Extortion Allegations

The AAP MP also referred to a separate case involving former party MLA Somesh Shokeen, alleging that he had received threats and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Singh said a complaint had been submitted to the police and called for a prompt investigation.

He said he would raise both issues in Parliament and before the parliamentary committee on home affairs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

AAP MLA Surinder Singh arrested for assaulting NDMC worker
AAP MLA Surinder Singh arrested for assaulting NDMC worker
AAP MLA manhandled by party workers hours after BJP 'sting'
AAP MLA manhandled by party workers hours after BJP 'sting'
Arrested AAP MLA Surinder Singh gets bail in assault case
Arrested AAP MLA Surinder Singh gets bail in assault case
Delhi chief secretary alleges assault by AAP MLAs, cops file FIR
Delhi chief secretary alleges assault by AAP MLAs, cops file FIR
AAP MLA, 2 others injured in attack by unidentified persons
AAP MLA, 2 others injured in attack by unidentified persons

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor in formal ceremony in Kolkata3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor in formal...

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding0:56

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO