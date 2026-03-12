AAP MP Demands Action After Alleged Assault on Councillor and Worker in West Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh is demanding a police investigation into the alleged assault of an AAP councillor and worker in Delhi, claiming BJP involvement, which the BJP denies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that a party councillor and a worker were assaulted by unidentified people in west Delhi and demanded that the police take action against those involved.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday when AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam visited her ward to inspect road work underway along with party worker Sanjay Bhairava in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

He alleged, "Some individuals linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj attacked the worker and misbehaved with the councillor."

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP councillors and workers created a ruckus in a bid to take credit for the work in Rajendra Nagar last night, during which one of their workers slipped, fell, and got injured.

Singh claimed that Gautam later approached the local police station and sought registration of an FIR and underwent a medical checkup.

He urged the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police to take immediate action in the matter.

Other Allegations

The AAP MP also referred to a separate case involving former party MLA Somesh Shokeen, alleging that he had received threats and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Singh said a complaint had been submitted to the police in the matter.

He said he would raise both issues in Parliament and before the parliamentary committee on home affairs.

Meanwhile, Kapoor said that in 2024, the then AAP MLA of Rajendra Nagar had the road in Inderpuri ward dug up for civic work using funds from the Delhi Jal Board. The work, however, was never carried out, he claimed.