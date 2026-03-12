HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AAP MP Demands Action After Alleged Assault on Councillor and Worker in West Delhi

AAP MP Demands Action After Alleged Assault on Councillor and Worker in West Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 20:05 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh is demanding a police investigation into the alleged assault of an AAP councillor and worker in Delhi, claiming BJP involvement, which the BJP denies.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges an AAP councillor and worker were assaulted in west Delhi.
  • The AAP claims individuals linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj were involved in the alleged assault.
  • The BJP denies involvement, stating AAP workers caused a disturbance and one was injured.
  • AAP is demanding police action and has filed a complaint regarding the alleged assault.
  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh also raised concerns about alleged threats and extortion demands against a former party MLA.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that a party councillor and a worker were assaulted by unidentified people in west Delhi and demanded that the police take action against those involved.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday when AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam visited her ward to inspect road work underway along with party worker Sanjay Bhairava in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

 

He alleged, "Some individuals linked to BJP MLA Umang Bajaj attacked the worker and misbehaved with the councillor."

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP councillors and workers created a ruckus in a bid to take credit for the work in Rajendra Nagar last night, during which one of their workers slipped, fell, and got injured.

Singh claimed that Gautam later approached the local police station and sought registration of an FIR and underwent a medical checkup.

He urged the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police to take immediate action in the matter.

Other Allegations

The AAP MP also referred to a separate case involving former party MLA Somesh Shokeen, alleging that he had received threats and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Singh said a complaint had been submitted to the police in the matter.

He said he would raise both issues in Parliament and before the parliamentary committee on home affairs.

Meanwhile, Kapoor said that in 2024, the then AAP MLA of Rajendra Nagar had the road in Inderpuri ward dug up for civic work using funds from the Delhi Jal Board. The work, however, was never carried out, he claimed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

