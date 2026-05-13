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AAP Protests Alleged Police Intimidation In Janakpuri Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 22:11 IST

AAP leaders are protesting the alleged rape of a three-year-old at a Janakpuri school and demanding action against police for allegedly intimidating the victim's family, raising concerns about the handling of the sensitive case.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • AAP leaders protest alleged rape of a three-year-old at a Janakpuri school.
  • Protesters demand action against police officers accused of intimidating the victim's family.
  • AAP questions the granting of bail to the accused despite charges under the POCSO Act.
  • Former Delhi mayor demands justice for the child and her family.
  • Police are checking CCTV footage related to the alleged assault.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with women councillors, staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Janakpuri and demanded action against police officials accused of intimidating the survivor's family.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders said they had sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor through a letter and email regarding the matter.

 

A delegation, including former mayor Shelly Oberoi and women councillors, later briefly interacted with officials at the Raj Bhavan, where they were informed that a meeting time would be communicated over email, according to a statement.

Demands For Fair Investigation And Police Accountability

Bharadwaj said the party's primary demand was action against police officers allegedly threatening the victim's parents and proper investigation into the case.

He alleged that the child's mother had accused the local police officials of harassment and claimed the family was being pressured during the investigation.

He also questioned the manner in which the case was handled, saying bail had been granted to the accused within days despite charges under the POCSO Act.

Bharadwaj said councillors from several parts of Delhi had gathered at the Raj Bhavan to raise concerns over the case and seek intervention from authorities.

Call For Justice And Action Against School

Former Delhi mayor Oberoi said the incident was extremely serious and demanded that authorities ensure justice for the child and her family. She said the delegation had reached the Raj Bhavan around noon and was later informed that details regarding a meeting would be shared officially over email.

The AAP leaders also sought action against the school administration and demanded a fair probe into all aspects related to the case.

Details Of The Alleged Assault

According to the police, the child's mother lodged a complaint at the Janakpuri police station on May 1, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

A 57-year-old staff member of the school was arrested in this connection.

The police said the child complained of pain after returning home and later told her mother that she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where the accused allegedly assaulted her.

The child identified the accused, following which the 57-year-old school caretaker was arrested on May 1, the police said. He was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

However, he was granted bail by a court in Dwarka on May 7 despite strong opposition by the prosecution. The police said they were checking CCTV footage on the school premises.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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