Case against Azam Khan for violating poll code

April 27, 2019 13:01 IST

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday for violating the Model Code of Conduct during his speech in an election rally on April 25, said police.

Saloni Agarwal, Commanding Officer Milak, Rampur, said: "The comments made by SP leader Azam Khan in his speech during an election rally on April 25 in Shahabad, Saifini village of Rampur were found to be in violation of MCC."

"A case has been registered against three persons including Azam Khan, programme co-ordinator Jai Prakash Sagar and programme speaker Radhe Shyam Rahi," she added.

In his speech on April 25, SP leader Azam Khan allegedly referred to Kargil war and also used religious slogans.

Khan had allegedly said, "During Kargil war, Indian soldiers comprising both Hindus and Muslims defeated Pakistanis. The Indian soldiers shouted 'Naara-e- Takbeer Allahu Akbar' slogan to fool the Pakistanis, who mistook them for their own soldiers and came out of their cover. After this Indian soldiers easily defeated them."

On April 24, Khan had alleged that the district administration in his constituency did not allow Muslims voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections.

"For past one week, houses of Muslims are being looted. They were beaten as well. One day ago, the district magistrate and the superintendent of Police have beaten them as well," Khan had said during a press conference in Rampur.

Azam Khan is contesting from Rampur against Bharatiya Janata Party's Jaya Prada. Polling for this constituency was held on April 18.