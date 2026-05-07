AAP Blames BJP For Punjab Blasts Ahead Of Elections

Aam Aadmi Party accuses the BJP of orchestrating blasts in Punjab to disrupt peace and manipulate upcoming assembly elections, sparking a heated political blame game.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Key Points AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges BJP is behind the Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts to disrupt peace in Punjab before elections.

Singh claims a direct link between the BJP and ISI, referencing the Pathankot incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also holds the BJP responsible for the blasts, accusing them of election manipulation.

BJP's Tarun Chugh calls Mann's accusations 'irresponsible and immature', criticising the AAP government's handling of law and order in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the BJP has started its "Mission Punjab" with twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the poll-bound state.

AAP Alleges BJP-ISI Connection

Singh said that even in West Bengal, post-poll violence is being witnessed after the BJP's victory.

"There is a direct relation between the BJP and ISI, and we have seen this in the past in the Pathankot incident. Blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar are part of the BJP's poll strategy to break peace in the state," Singh said.

The BJP has a "history of joining hands with the ISI", he claimed, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "invited" them to investigate the Pathankot incident.

Chief Minister Mann Echoes Accusations

"It is the same ISI that is behind several incidents in the country, which the BJP has strong relations with. Hence, Chief Minister Mann and our party have accused them of causing blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar," he added.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the two blasts, and said this was how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

BJP Responds To Allegations

In response, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Mann's remarks were "irresponsible and immature."

The AAP government has "failed" to provide safety to the people of the state, he said, and alleged that law and order has collapsed in Punjab.