AAP Accuses BJP Of Plotting Punjab Blasts, BJP Denies

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accuses the BJP of orchestrating bomb blasts in Punjab to disrupt peace ahead of elections, sparking a strong denial and counter-accusations from the BJP.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Key Points AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges BJP orchestrated Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts to disrupt Punjab's peace ahead of elections.

The BJP has strongly condemned AAP's accusations, calling them a reflection of 'political frustration'.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also holds the BJP responsible for the blasts, accusing them of creating fear.

BJP leaders have dismissed the allegations as irresponsible and immature, citing the AAP government's failure to maintain law and order in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the BJP has started its "Mission Punjab" with twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the poll-bound state, prompting sharp reaction from the saffron outfit.

BJP's Response to AAP's Allegations

The BJP condemned Singh's linking of the party's "Mission Punjab" to the bomb blasts and said it reflects AAP's "political frustration".

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that even in West Bengal, post-poll violence is being witnessed after the BJP's victory.

AAP's Claims of BJP-ISI Connection

"There is a direct relation between the BJP and Pakistan's ISI (Inter Services Intelligence). We have seen this in the past in the Pathankot incident. Blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar are part of the BJP's poll strategy to break the peace in the state," Singh said.

The BJP has a "history of joining hands with the ISI", he claimed, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "invited" them to investigate the Pathankot incident.

"The BJP has strong relations with the same ISI that is behind several incidents in India. Hence, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and our party have accused them of causing blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar," he added.

BJP's Rebuttal and AAP's Frustration

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP is completely "frustrated" as all the parties AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal supported and campaigned for in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were pushed to the margins after the assembly elections.

On Wednesday, Mann held the BJP responsible for the twin blasts and said this was how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters in Anandpur Sahib, Mann had alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

"The BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (the BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," Mann had said.

BJP's Counter-Accusation

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh responded by saying that Mann's remarks were "irresponsible and immature."

He said the AAP government has "failed" to provide safety to the people of the state, alleging that law and order has collapsed in Punjab.

Two blasts that took place near security establishments rocked Punjab on Tuesday night. The first explosion occurred around 8 pm outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar, while the second blast happened at around 11 pm near the Army camp in Amritsar's Khasa.