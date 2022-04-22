News
Rediff.com  » News » Day 55 Of The Russian Invasion

Day 55 Of The Russian Invasion

By Rediff News Bureau
April 22, 2022 10:54 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the battlerfront in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Yahidne as the Russian invasion entered its 55th day on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket from an BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes another shot with the BM-21 Grad in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian servicemen ride an BM-21 Grad rocket launch in the Kharkiv region.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier takes position in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier prepares a hot drink at a military position in the Kharkiv region.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier works with a theodolite ('a precision optical instrument for measuring angles between designated visible points in the horizontal and vertical planes', according to Wikipedia) in the Kharkiv region.
Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Searching for useful metal parts in a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv.
Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view of the search for useful metal parts outside Kyiv.
Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops watch as evacuees board buses to leave Mariupol as the fighting escalates in the southern port city.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Heorhii, a local resident, stands next to non-exploded mortar shells left during the Russian invasion in the village of Yahidne.
Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man jumps from a Russian T-72 tank destroyed during the invasion in the village of Yahidne.
Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
