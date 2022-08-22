A Tiranga Flies Over Manhattan!

Glimpses from the Federation of Indian Associations' Indian Independence Day parade in Manhattan on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The FIA states it now holds two Guinness World Records -- for the most number of different flags flown simultaneously and the largest ensemble of damrus at the event.

IMAGE: The Tricolour flies high over Manhattan island as desis take to its streets to celebrate India's Independence Day. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

IMAGE: The gentleman holding the Tricolour aloft is New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer and Democrat who was elected last November to the highest office in the five boroughs that New York City consists of.

IMAGE: The most number of flags flown simultaneously at an event.

IMAGE: The magical rhythm of the dhols rock Manhattan.

IMAGE: Whoa! A familiar sight in many Indian cities and towns comes to NYC.

IMAGE: A dance routine from one of India's many culture-rich provinces.

IMAGE: A float featuring the most famous Indian ever and his timeless message of eternal kindness and ahimsa.

IMAGE: Dunkin Donuts -- that familiar barista in the tri-state area where many South Asians work -- celebrates India's Independence Day.

IMAGE: More dance at the parade.

IMAGE: Young desis dance to Bollywood hits.

IMAGE: More Floats here, and below.

IMAGE: A child surveys the parade from a parent's shoulders.

IMAGE: Young desis celebrate the joy of being Indian.

IMAGE: The damru has been associated with Hinduism for eons. The FIA says Sunday's event is a new Guinness World Record for the largest ensemble of damrus at an event.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com