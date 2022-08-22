News
A Tiranga Flies Over Manhattan!

A Tiranga Flies Over Manhattan!

By PARESH GANDHI
August 22, 2022 13:52 IST
Glimpses from the Federation of Indian Associations' Indian Independence Day parade in Manhattan on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The FIA states it now holds two Guinness World Records -- for the most number of different flags flown simultaneously and the largest ensemble of damrus at the event.

 

IMAGE: The Tricolour flies high over Manhattan island as desis take to its streets to celebrate India's Independence Day. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

 

IMAGE: The gentleman holding the Tricolour aloft is New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer and Democrat who was elected last November to the highest office in the five boroughs that New York City consists of.

 

IMAGE: The most number of flags flown simultaneously at an event.

 

IMAGE: The magical rhythm of the dhols rock Manhattan.

 

IMAGE: Whoa! A familiar sight in many Indian cities and towns comes to NYC.

 

IMAGE: A dance routine from one of India's many culture-rich provinces.

 

IMAGE: A float featuring the most famous Indian ever and his timeless message of eternal kindness and ahimsa.

 

IMAGE: Dunkin Donuts -- that familiar barista in the tri-state area where many South Asians work -- celebrates India's Independence Day.

 

IMAGE: More dance at the parade.

 

IMAGE: Young desis dance to Bollywood hits.

 

IMAGE: More Floats here, and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: A child surveys the parade from a parent's shoulders.

 

IMAGE: Young desis celebrate the joy of being Indian.

 

IMAGE: The damru has been associated with Hinduism for eons. The FIA says Sunday's event is a new Guinness World Record for the largest ensemble of damrus at an event.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

PARESH GANDHI
 
