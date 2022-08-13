News
SEE: India gets I-Day wishes from space

August 13, 2022 17:10 IST
With India celebrating its 75th year of Independence, Astronaut Samantha Cristofiretti of the European Space Agency (ESA) wished India ahead of Independence Day 2022.

Cristofiretti sent a video message from space wishing success to the country's space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on "Gaganyaan" programme -- India's maiden human space mission which is scheduled to take place in 2023.

"On behalf of ISA, NASA and all international partners, I would like to wish best of luck to ISRO as it works on getgonian programme and gets ready to sent humans into space. Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space explorations," she added in the 1-minute 13 seconds long video.

 

ISRO took to Twitter to share the message from NASA, ESA and International Space Station.

“Thank you @NASA , @esa , and all the partners of the International Space Station @Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav"

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

 

AGENCIES
 
