Pushpa Mania in Manhattan

Allu Arjun, star of the 2022 movie blockbuster Pushpa, was the Grand Marshal at the Federation of Indian Association's Indian Independence Day parade in Manhattan on Sunday, August 22, 2022.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun takes the stage. All photographs: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

IMAGE: Bunny, as Allu Arjun is affectionately known in the Telugu film fraternity, waves the Tricolour with his wife Sneha Reddy alongside him.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun greets the desis who had gathered to celebrate the Motherland.

IMAGE: Singer Kailash Kher joins Allu Arjun on stage.

IMAGE: Kailash Kher strikes a Nataraja pose with a damaru.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com