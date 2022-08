The Federation of Indian Associations hosted an event to celebrate India's Independence Day at Times Square in New York.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan at the event.

IMAGE: Astronaut Colonel Raja Chari in the familiar blue NASA uniform.

IMAGE: New York Mayor Eric Adams. On Hizzoner's left can be spotted BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and on his right Dr Sambit Patra, the BJP spokesperson.

IMAGE: This is Mayor Adams's first appearance at an Indian event since his election last November.

IMAGE: Colonel Raja Chari, left, at the Empire State Building.

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan at the Empire State Building.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com