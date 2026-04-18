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Home  » News » '7 claims, 7 lies': Iran slams Trump, threatens to close Hormuz

'7 claims, 7 lies': Iran slams Trump, threatens to close Hormuz

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 11:59 IST

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Amid tensions with the US, Iran declares it will strictly control maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, requiring Iranian authorisation and designated routes.

Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on April 11, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran asserts control over the Strait of Hormuz, requiring designated routes and Iranian authorisation for passage.
  • Iranian Parliament criticises US President Donald Trump's remarks and rejects Washington's claims.
  • Iran warns of reciprocal measures if the US continues its maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports.
  • The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy details conditions for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval, amid escalating tensions with the United States over regional security and negotiations.

Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sharply criticised recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on X and rejected Washington's claims regarding ongoing developments.

 

Iran's Stance on Maritime Control

"1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. 2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. 3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," he wrote.

Reiterating Iran's position on maritime control, Ghalibaf said, "4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorization.' 5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media."

Accusations of Information Warfare

He further accused the US of information warfare, stating, "6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks."

Earlier, Iran had warned that it would take reciprocal measures if the United States continues its maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports, even as it outlined conditions for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported.

Conditions for Shipping

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei offered clarification on an earlier statement by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Al Jazeera reported, citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to Al Jazeera, Baghaei said that "Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be allowed along a pre-determined route by Iran." He added, "If the maritime blockade of Iran's ports continues, Iran will take reciprocal measures," and asserted that "Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and will show leniency where necessary."

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy detailed conditions for vessels seeking to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera  reported.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping lane for global oil supplies, and any disruption could significantly impact energy markets. India, a major oil importer, closely monitors developments in the region due to its reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Heightened tensions could lead to increased shipping costs and potential supply disruptions for India.
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

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