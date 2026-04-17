Iran 'completely' reopens Strait of Hormuz for global trade

Iran has announced the Strait of Hormuz is now open for commercial vessels, a move welcomed by Donald Trump and potentially easing global trade tensions.

IMAGE: A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman's Musandam province, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely open for all commercial vessels.

The announcement coincides with a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Ships must adhere to the coordinated route announced by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Donald Trump acknowledged Iran's announcement on Truth Social.

Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is 'completely open' for all commercial vessels.

The announcement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Guidelines

'In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,' Araghchi said in a post on X.

He, however, said the ships must sail 'on the coordinated route as already announced' by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran.

Trump Welcomes The Announcement

Minutes later, President Trump also shared the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

'Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!' Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping lane for global oil supplies.

Any disruption to traffic through the strait can have significant economic consequences, particularly for countries reliant on Middle Eastern oil exports.

The coordinated route mentioned is likely designed to ensure safe passage and prevent any potential incidents.