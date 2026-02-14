HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car

On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 14, 2026 18:42 IST

In a tragic incident in Noida, a man allegedly shot his girlfriend before taking his own life inside a car, prompting a police investigation into the suspected murder-suicide.

IMAGE: Police inspect the car in which they discovered bodies of a man and a woman in Noida. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his 26-year-old girlfriend in Noida before committing suicide.
  • The bodies were discovered inside a car parked on Dadri Road in Sector 107.
  • Police suspect a murder-suicide, with the car locked from the inside and a pistol found in the man's hand.
  • The deceased have been identified as Sumit from Delhi and Rekha from Noida.
  • Authorities are investigating the incident, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station in Noida on Saturday morning.

Police said they were alerted about the car, which had the registration number DL14CL6473, prompting a team to respond to the scene.

 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh told PTI, "A boy and a girl were found inside the car with gunshot wounds to their heads. A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide."

The deceased have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha, a resident of Sector 101 in Noida. Their families have been notified, officials said.

Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
