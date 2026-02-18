Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru

After the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Nageshwar Rao reportedly remained at the spot.

A 65-year-old retired ISRO employee allegedly strangled his wife to death with a towel at their residence on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported at around 11 am within the Avalahalli police station limits.

The accused, Nageshwar Rao, has been taken into police custody, authorities added.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Rao was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression.

Rao allegedly wanted to end his life after killing his wife, police added.

After the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Rao reportedly remained at the spot. He then contacted an acquaintance, who alerted the police.

Accused was undergoing treatment for depression

A police team arrived at the residence and took Rao into custody.

"He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other major reasons," said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

The couple's daughter, who is in the US, has been informed about the incident, police said.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.