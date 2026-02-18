HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru

Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 15:50 IST

x

After the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Nageshwar Rao reportedly remained at the spot.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The accused, Nageshwar Rao, was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression.
  • Rao allegedly intended to end his own life after the incident.
  • Police were alerted by an acquaintance of Rao, leading to his arrest.
  • A murder case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing in Bengaluru.

A 65-year-old retired ISRO employee allegedly strangled his wife to death with a towel at their residence on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported at around 11 am within the Avalahalli police station limits.

The accused, Nageshwar Rao, has been taken into police custody, authorities added.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Rao was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression.

Rao allegedly wanted to end his life after killing his wife, police added.

After the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Rao reportedly remained at the spot. He then contacted an acquaintance, who alerted the police.

Accused was undergoing treatment for depression

A police team arrived at the residence and took Rao into custody.

"He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other major reasons," said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

The couple's daughter, who is in the US, has been informed about the incident, police said.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car
On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car
Heading home after a year, Bihar labourer falls to death
Heading home after a year, Bihar labourer falls to death
Bengal migrant killed in Pune; Mamata calls it hate crime
Bengal migrant killed in Pune; Mamata calls it hate crime
Woman dies after drunk cop hits e-rickshaw, runs over her
Woman dies after drunk cop hits e-rickshaw, runs over her
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!2:53

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit over 'Chinese robodog'3:05

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit over...

Kajol Devgan dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai1:17

Kajol Devgan dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO