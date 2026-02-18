HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum

7-yr-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour; body found in drum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2026 10:54 IST

The accused, who resides opposite the victim's house, was identified after CCTV footage confirmed the murder, prompting police to launch a special investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The accused, who resides opposite the victim's house, is on the run.
  • A large crowd gathered near the accused's house and demanding strict action.
  • Police have registered a case under charges of murder, rape, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A seven-year-old girl who went missing in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle was allegedly raped and murdered by a neighbour, with police recovering her body from a drum inside his house, officials said on Tuesday.

Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen said the incident occurred in Neerugattuvaripalli village on Monday after the child went missing at around 4 pm. Her family lodged a complaint at about 7 pm.

"The cause of death is drowning, and there are signs of sexual assault. The accused killed the girl and concealed her body in a drum inside his house," Praveen told PTI.

Situation turned volatile in area 

High tension prevailed in the locality after the incident came to light, with a large crowd gathering near the accused's house and demanding strict action.

The situation turned volatile, prompting heavy police deployment to prevent further escalation.

Certain politically motivated individuals allegedly incited the crowd and even assaulted members of the victim's family. Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order, the DIG said.

Police have registered a case under charges of murder, rape, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
