Two Die in Ferozepur Clash Following Children's Argument

A violent clash between two groups left two people dead here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place after a minor scuffle between children on Holi.

When members of both sides convened to arrive at a compromise after the children's fight, an argument broke out, soon turning violent. Gunshots were fired, resulting in the death of two men.

The deceased have been identified as Khilara alias Munna (45), a resident of Karma village, and Judge Singh, a resident of Tibbi Kalan village, police said.

As soon as they were briefed about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh and other senior police officers took control of the situation.

Talking to mediapersons later, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh said the dispute stemmed from a fight between children.

Police have recorded statements of both groups. The exact sequence of events can be ascertained only after the completion of a thorough investigation, he said.

During the confrontation, shots were fired, leading to Khilara's death. In retaliation, members of the rival side allegedly attacked and killed Judge Singh, he said.