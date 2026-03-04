HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Two Die in Ferozepur Clash Following Children's Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 04, 2026 23:22 IST

A violent clash in Ferozepur, India, resulted in the deaths of two people after a minor dispute between children during Holi celebrations escalated into gunfire, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals died in Ferozepur following a violent clash that erupted after a minor dispute between children during Holi celebrations.
  • The initial children's scuffle led to a meeting between families to resolve the issue, which quickly escalated into a heated argument and gunfire.
  • Police have identified the deceased as Khilara alias Munna, from Karma village, and Judge Singh, from Tibbi Kalan village.
  • Senior police officers, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, responded to the scene to manage the situation and initiate an investigation.
  • The police are currently gathering statements from both groups involved to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the deaths.

A violent clash between two groups left two people dead here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place after a minor scuffle between children on Holi.

 

When members of both sides convened to arrive at a compromise after the children's fight, an argument broke out, soon turning violent. Gunshots were fired, resulting in the death of two men.

The deceased have been identified as Khilara alias Munna (45), a resident of Karma village, and Judge Singh, a resident of Tibbi Kalan village, police said.

As soon as they were briefed about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh and other senior police officers took control of the situation.

Talking to mediapersons later, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh said the dispute stemmed from a fight between children.

Police have recorded statements of both groups. The exact sequence of events can be ascertained only after the completion of a thorough investigation, he said.

During the confrontation, shots were fired, leading to Khilara's death. In retaliation, members of the rival side allegedly attacked and killed Judge Singh, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
