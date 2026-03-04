HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bambiha Gang Associate Arrested with Illegal Weapons in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 19:03 IST

An associate of the notorious Bambiha gang has been arrested in Faridkot, Punjab, with illegal weapons, as police crack down on organised crime and drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • A Bambiha gang associate, Jagwinder Singh Kala, was arrested in Faridkot, Punjab, in a joint operation.
  • Three illegal weapons were recovered from the arrested Bambiha gang associate.
  • Police are investigating the accused's connections to expose the illegal arms supply chain and the Bambiha gang network.
  • In a separate operation, police arrested a drug smuggler with two kg of heroin intended for further supply.
  • The arrested drug smuggler is already involved in seven cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

A person, associated with the Bambiha gang, was arrested in Punjab's Faridkot district, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that three illegal weapons were recovered from him.

Jagwinder Singh Kala, a resident of Rama Mandi in Bathinda, was arrested in a joint operation of the Faridkot police and the Counter Intelligence wing, said Faridkot Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Jogeshwar Singh.

 

Further investigation is underway to identify the accused's associates and potential links to expose the entire illegal arms supply chain and the network connected with the Bambiha gang, police said.

A case is already registered against the accused under the Arms Act at Police Station Kotwali, Bathinda, police said.

Drug Smuggler Arrested with Heroin

In another operation, police arrested a drug smuggler with two kg of heroin.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the recovered heroin was meant for further supply, indicating the accused's links with a larger drug trafficking network, police said.

The accused is already involved in seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act, and other serious charges. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
