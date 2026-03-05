HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drunk Youth's Ruckus Sparks Stone Pelting at Police in UP Town

March 05, 2026 11:04 IST

A drunken youth's disruptive behaviour in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into a violent stone-pelting incident targeting police, prompting an investigation and appeals for public cooperation.

Key Points

  • A drunk youth in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, caused a disturbance, leading to locals pelting stones at police.
  • The stone pelting incident resulted in injuries to a policeman and damage to a police vehicle's windshield.
  • Police are investigating the incident using video footage and local information to identify those involved in the stone pelting.
  • Authorities have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate in maintaining law and order in the area.

A drunk youth created a ruckus in Hadha town in Uttar Pradesh that led to locals pelting stones at police who went to the spot to control the situation, officials said on Thursday.

A policeman sustained injuries and the windshield of a police vehicle was damaged in Unnao district on Wednesday evening, they said.

 

According to Circle Officer (Bighapur) Madhup Nath Mishra, the Achalganj police received information that a youth identified as Ankit was allegedly abusing people in an inebriated state and causing disturbance in the areas.

A police team reached the spot and tried to pacify the youth but he reportedly entered into an argument with the policemen, they said.

Officials said the situation escalated when some women present at the spot protested and began pelting bricks at the police, leaving a policeman injured and the windshield of a police vehicle damaged.

Later, additional police force brought the situation under control.

"The situation in the area is normal at present and peace has been restored," the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident with the help of video footage and local inputs.

He said strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in stone-pelting and obstructing government work.

Police have also appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
