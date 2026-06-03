Shiv Sena-style split in Bengal? 58 MLAs back expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee

Expelled Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has made a significant political move, securing the backing of 58 legislators to propose himself as the new leader of the legislative party in West Bengal, while carefully maintaining allegiance to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

IMAGE: Ritabrata Banerjee unites with dissident MLAs. Photograph: Courtesy, Ritabrata Banerjee/Facebook

Key Points Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has submitted letters of support from 58 legislators to the West Bengal assembly speaker.

The dissident group proposes Banerjee as the new legislative party leader and Akhruzzaman as the chief whip.

Prominent rebel MLAs, including Chandranath Sinha and Shiuli Saha, accompanied Banerjee to submit the documents.

The rebel lawmakers have affirmed Mamata Banerjee as their 'chairperson', indicating their dissent is against the legislative leadership, not the party chief.

Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee and a group of dissident legislators met West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on Wednesday and submitted letters of support from 58 MLAs, sources said.

Proposed Leadership Change

The dissident camp also proposed a new leadership structure for the legislature party, with Banerjee as the leader and Akhruzzaman as the chief whip, according to sources. Several rebel legislators, including Chandranath Sinha and Shiuli Saha, accompanied Banerjee and Sandeepan Saha to the speaker's chamber in the assembly, where the documents were submitted.

Significant Political Signal

Sources said the support letters bear the signatures of 58 legislators, including Madhyamgram MLA Rathin Ghosh, who signed in favour of Banerjee before leaving the assembly premises. In a significant political signal, the dissident lawmakers have described TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as their "chairperson" in the communication submitted to the speaker, indicating that their revolt is aimed at the existing leadership structure of the legislature party rather than the party chief herself.