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TMC heading for split like Shiv Sena did in Maharashtra: BJP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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Last updated on: June 02, 2026 16:32 IST

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A BJP leader's claim that West Bengal's TMC is on the verge of a Maharashtra-style split raises questions about the party's stability and future.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: BJP MLA of Maniktala claimed there is growing dissatisfaction among many TMC leaders and legislators. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • BJP leader Tapas Roy claims the TMC is heading towards a split similar to Maharashtra.
  • Roy asserts internal contradictions and dissatisfaction are surfacing within the TMC.
  • TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay maintains the party is united and attempts to de-stabilise it are being made.
  • Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee claims the party has been hijacked.

West Bengal minister Tapas Roy on Tuesday claimed that the opposition TMC was heading towards a split similar to the ones witnessed in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Roy claimed the TMC had accommodated people with little political background and that internal contradictions were now surfacing.

 

Growing Dissatisfaction Within TMC

Asserting that the TMC was undergoing an inevitable process of fragmentation, the BJP MLA of Maniktala claimed it would eventually disappear from the state's political landscape.

"There is growing dissatisfaction among many leaders and legislators. The developments indicate that the party is heading towards a split, a situation similar to what happened in Maharashtra," claimed the veteran leader, who switched over to the BJP from the TMC in 2024.

TMC Leaders Respond To Split Claims

Earlier, senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay asserted that the majority of the party legislators would remain with supremo Mamata Banerjee, and the old guards would continue to retain control of the organisation.

He alleged that attempts were being made by the ruling dispensation to engineer defections and de-stabilise the opposition, but maintained that the TMC was united.

Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, who is believed to be the leader of the rebel camp, claimed that the party has been "hijacked by I-PAC and no longer belongs to Mamata Banerjee".

Banerjee made the comment outside the assembly, with his visit to the House when it is not in session fuelling further speculations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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