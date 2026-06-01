Mamata expels two MLAs for anti-party activities

The Trinamool Congress has expelled two MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, amid allegations of anti-party activities and a 'fake signature' case, signalling internal discord within the party.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Trinamool Congress expels MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee for alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion follows complaints related to a 'fake signature' case in the state assembly.

The MLAs allegedly failed to attend party meetings and engaged in activities prejudicial to the party's interests.

The West Bengal CID is investigating the alleged use of forged signatures in endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion order came minutes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told a press conference at the state secretariat that the two had filed complaints in connection with the 'fake signature' case in the state assembly, where the TMC endorsed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

Reasons Behind The Expulsions

"It has been brought to the notice of the All India Trinamool Congress through its competent authority that, despite having been elected as candidate nominated by the AITC, you have repeatedly failed to attend meetings convened by the authorised leadership of the party and have made yourself involved in anti-party activities," a communication addressed to the two MLAs said.

"It has also been observed that you have engaged in activities and made statements that are prejudicial to the interests of AITC," the communication signed by the party vice president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, added.

Immediate Effect

After due consideration of the matter, the communication stated, the "competent authority of the AITC has decided to expel you from the (primary) membership of the party with immediate effect.

Investigation Underway

The West Bengal CID is conducting a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.