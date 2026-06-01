Tmc Explains Expulsion Of Mlas Over Signature Complaint

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) defends its decision to expel two MLAs after they bypassed party leadership to complain about a 'fake signature' issue, highlighting internal discord and loyalty within the party.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC expelled MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee for anti-party activities and failing to attend meetings.

The expelled MLAs complained to the Assembly speaker about a 'fake signature' case related to the Leader of Opposition.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated the MLAs should have raised concerns with the party leadership first.

Ghosh emphasised that TMC legislators won on the party symbol and Mamata Banerjee's popularity.

Ghosh urged TMC MLAs to raise concerns internally rather than engaging in activities that harm the party.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday said the two MLAs expelled by the party should have approached the leadership first instead of writing directly to the Assembly speaker over the "fake signature" case.

MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee were expelled from the TMC for failing to attend meetings convened by the party leadership and their involvement in anti-party activities.

The move came soon after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told a press conference at the state secretariat that the two had filed complaints in connection with the 'fake signature' case in the state assembly, where the TMC endorsed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

Tmc Justifies Expulsion Decision

Ghosh thanked Chief Minister Adhikari for publicly naming the MLAs who had complained to the Speaker, saying it had justified the TMC's decision to expel them.

Addressing a press conference, the TMC spokesperson said the legislators who had grievances over the "fake signature" controversy should have first brought the matter to the notice of the party leadership instead of writing to the Speaker.

"If anyone felt there was an error, they should have informed the leader first. The leader (Mamata Banerjee) was not present during the signature collection," he said.

Importance Of Party Loyalty

Ghosh said all the TMC legislators had won on the party symbol and by leaning on the popularity of Mamata Banerjee.

"We did not win as independent candidates. We came to the assembly on the Trinamool Congress symbol, using Mamata Banerjee's image and receiving the votes of those who supported her. If the TMC is bad, then why did you contest on a TMC ticket and seek votes in Mamata Banerjee's name?" he posed.

"Some people always want to stay close to the centre of power. That is why they change their positions and loyalties. I received the votes of those who wanted Mamata Banerjee as chief minister. How can I betray her today?" Ghosh said.

Clarification On Signature

Clarifying questions raised over his own signature endorsing Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition, Ghosh said there was no discrepancy as he had written his name in capital letters in the designated space and signed separately where required.

"I wrote my name where the form asked for the name and signed where it asked for the signature. I have stated the same before the CID," he said.

Appealing to TMC MLAs not to be influenced by "temptations", Ghosh urged party lawmakers to raise their concerns before the leadership rather than indulge in activities that could harm the organisation.