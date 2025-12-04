HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
December 04, 2025 12:38 IST

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who had triggered a storm with the proposal to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad district.

IMAGE: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. Photograph: ANI on X

Kabir, who has hogged the limelight over the last few years with his controversial statements on various matters, including the party's internal affairs, had announced that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6.

Announcing his suspension, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said Kabir's conduct amounted to gross indiscipline at a time when the party was working to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

 

"Kabir was involved in communal politics, which the TMC is strictly against. TMC does not believe in communal politics. He will have no relation with the party from this moment. He is being suspended on the instructions of our top leadership," said Hakim, a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Asked about his reaction, Kabir said he will tender his resignation and form a new political outfit.

Earlier, he had claimed that lakhs of people would join the December 6 programme, which may block the NH-12 that connects Kolkata in the south to Siliguri in the north.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
