53% Indians Foresee Better Tomorrows

Global optimism is waning, according to the 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Only 32 per cent of people across 28 nations feel the next generation will fare better, marking a 4-percentage drop from last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kedar Bhave/Pexels

1. Saudi Arabia

Denizens of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia top the optimism chart with 65 per cent of its citizens confident that the next generation will enjoy a better life.

While there's a minor dip of 4 points from last year, the kingdom's outlook remains sunnily positive, reflecting a belief in progress and opportunities ahead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayorinde Ogundele/Wikimedia Commons

2. Nigeria

Nigerians are buzzing with optimism, 65 per cent believe their kin are facing a rosier future, marking a remarkable jump of 15 percentage points from the previous year.

This surge captures a nation looking forward with energy, ambition and a fresh sense of possibility.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Magda Ehlers/Wikimedia Commons

3. China

About 56 per cent of China nurtures a positive outlook, though this marks a 13-point decline from last year. Citizens remain cautiously hopeful, navigating a landscape of rapid change and global challenges, yet still expecting meaningful improvements for their future generations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons

4. India

At 4th place is India. 53 per cent of all Indians believe life will improve for the next generation, but that is 13 per cent less than last year.

Challenges, of course, remain, but there's a quiet confidence that innovation, growth and youthful energy will shape a happier tomorrow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rafael Rabello de Barros/Wikimedia Commons

5. Brazil

Only 30 per cent of Brazilians feel the next generation will have it better, and 2026 saw a 4 per cent decline from last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ottojula/Wikimedia Commons

6. United States

At No 6 and with just 21 per cent of populace having hopes for the future is the United States, a 9-point fall from last year. Surprised?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Belle Co/Wikimedia Commons

7. Japan

Optimism lives in the hearts of a mere 14 per cent folks in Japan. This group foresee a better life for the next generation.