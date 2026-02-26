The Army Dogs Who Fought For India

A salute to the brave military dogs who have faced enemy fire and made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation.

IMAGE: The Indian Army's White Knight Corps assault dog Tyson recovers well after he took the first bullet during Operation Trashi-1 this week. Photograph: @Whiteknight_IA/ANI Photo

Key Points Army dogs are trained at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre & College, Meerut.

After training, they are deployed with different units like the Dog unit which takes part in anti-terrorist operations.

Military dogs detect terrorists through scents, lead assaults against, detect explosive, rescue soldiers buried in avlanches and a host of other surveillance duties.

They are canine soldiers with a name and army number.

Once retired, they return to a facility for retired dogs in Meerut.

They are given a military funeral if they sacrifice their life in the line of duty.

Tyson, German Shepherd

Military Dog Tyson, a Hero of the Indian Army, led a heroic assault against Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kishtwar in the Jammu region on February 22.

Brave Tyson, a Special Forces trained canine, took the first bullet as he led his team into a hut where the terrorists were holed up.

He was shot in the leg, but despite the injuries continued with his deadly charge.

His action compelled the terrorists to open fire and reveal their positions, enabling the army and CRPF teams to eliminate three terrorists.

Seriously wounded in his front leg, Tyson was airlifted by a helicopter to the veterinary hospital where he is currently recovering.

The senior most officer of the command visited Tyson in hospital to thank him for his service!

Army Dogs are bred, reared, trained and cared for by the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre. They provide active service for 9 years and then retire to the RVC's retirement home for dogs or can be taken up for adoption

"They have army numbers and are as good as any other soldier of the Indian Army. They are our canine warriors," says Captain Harshita Raghav, the first woman inducted into the RVC who commanded the animal contingent in the Republic Day parade.

Axel, German Shepherd

IMAGE: Axel took three bullets from a terrorist while entering a room where the terrorist was hiding. Photograph: ANI Photo

The brave warrior laid down his life during an operation in 2022 when deployed with the 29 Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir.

He was only 2.

He took three bullets from a terrorist while entering a room where the terrorist was hiding. He stood in the line of fire and saved the lives of fellow soldiers who were part of the operation.

The terrorist was killed in an 8-hour operation later.

Axel was given a military burial by the army and his name mentioned in dispatches.

He was laid to rest in Pattan, Jammu and Kashmir, mourned by his handlers and fellow soldiers.

Kent, Labrador

Received the Presidential medal for laying down her life in the line of duty. The six year old experienced military dog sacrificed her life while saving her handler.

Two terrorists and one soldier were killed in that operation, while three security personnel were injured in the encounter in Narla village.

Kent's body was wrapped in the Tricolour and laid to rest with military honours in 2024.

Mansi, Labrador

Adept at picking up scents, the well-trained dog led two Indian Army teams in an operation against terrorist infiltration in the Tangdhar sector, J&K in 2015.

Mansi picked up the scent of the terrorists and led her team in dense fog to where the terrorists were hiding in the bushes.

The terrorists fired at them. Sadly, brave Mansi and her handler were fatally wounded in the battle. Their action prevented the terrorists from crossing into the mainland and saved the lives of other soldiers.

She was the first army dog to be mentioned in dispatches and has her name etched for posterity in the Gazette of India.

Vida, Labrador

IMAGE: Vida, belonging to an army dog unit under Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command, was instrumental in the timely detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground, preventing possible casualties and injuries of troops. Photograph: @PIBShillong/Twitter

Played a key role in locating five mines and a grenade underground. By doing so, Vida stopped a huge casualty and injuries to troops.

Vida received the chief of army staff's commendation card on Independence Day 2020.

Sophie, Cocker Spaniel:

IMAGE: Sophie, an explosive detection dog, saved lives by sniffing out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an IED. Photograph: @proshillong/Twitter

Deployed with the Special Frontier Force's bomb disposal squad, Sophie found the initiator which is used to assemble an explosive device.

Sophie's act saved a major disaster from taking place in the national capital.

Zadie, Belgian Shepherd

A Siachen soldier, Zadie is an experienced army dog who has provided exceptional service at the world's highest battlefield.

Zadie has ably assisted troops in harsh temperatures and terrain in surveillance, tracking and rescuing soldiers buried in the snow. She was awarded the army chief's commendation medal this Republic Day.

Disco, Labrador

IMAGE: Disco. Photograph: @SongsOfChinar

Disco was also awarded the army chief's commendation card for stellar performance in high altitude warfare.

