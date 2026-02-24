6 Of India's Most Beautiful Shawls

India's diverse regions have gifted the world an array of exquisite shawls, each style reflecting its unique regional culture and craftsmanship.

Have a look at the shawls of India

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Pashmina Shawl, Kashmir

Originating from the Kashmir Valley, Pashmina shawls are crafted from the ultra-fine wool of Changthangi goats and are renowned for their softness, warmth. Feather-light feel, these shawls exude luxury. Most are handwoven and some feature stunning Sozni embroidery.

2. Phulkari Shawl, Punjab

A product of Punjab, Phulkari shawls are made from cotton or georgette and decorated with vibrant silk-thread embroidery. Literally meaning 'flower work', they burst with colour and intricate floral patterns, and are traditionally donned by Punjabi women during weddings and festive occasions.

3. Kullu Shawl, Himachal Pradesh

From the gorgeous hills of Himachal Pradesh, come shawls woven using wool or angora. They are celebrated for their geometric border designs and lively hues.

4. Rabari Shawl, Gujarat

Originating in Kutch, Gujarat, these wardrobe masterpieces are crafted from wool or cotton and adorned with mirrors and intricate embroidery. With bold colours and tribal motifs, they reflect the rich folk heritage of the Rabari tribe.

5. Naga Shawl, Nagaland

A tribal craft from Nagaland, they are made of cotton or wool, and show off striking combinations of deep reds, blacks, and whites. Each pattern is symbolic, denoting the wearer's tribe, gender, or social status.

6. Sambalpuri Shawl, Odisha

The shawls made in Odisha, at Sambalpur are handwoven from silk using the traditional Ikat technique. Famous for their intricate geometric and floral patterns, they boast attractive colours and symmetrical designs.