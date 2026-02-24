HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » 6 Of India's Most Beautiful Shawls

6 Of India's Most Beautiful Shawls

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 16:20 IST

x

India's diverse regions have gifted the world an array of exquisite shawls, each style reflecting its unique regional culture and craftsmanship.

Have a look at the shawls of India

Pashmina Shawl, Kashmir

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Pashmina Shawl, Kashmir

Originating from the Kashmir Valley, Pashmina shawls are crafted from the ultra-fine wool of Changthangi goats and are renowned for their softness, warmth. Feather-light feel, these shawls exude luxury. Most are handwoven and some feature stunning Sozni embroidery.

Phulkari Shawl, Punjab

2. Phulkari Shawl, Punjab

A product of Punjab, Phulkari shawls are made from cotton or georgette and decorated with vibrant silk-thread embroidery. Literally meaning 'flower work', they burst with colour and intricate floral patterns, and are traditionally donned by Punjabi women during weddings and festive occasions.

Kullu Shawl, Himachali

3. Kullu Shawl, Himachal Pradesh

From the gorgeous hills of Himachal Pradesh, come shawls woven using wool or angora. They are celebrated for their geometric border designs and lively hues. 

Rabari Shawl, Gujarat

4. Rabari Shawl, Gujarat

Originating in Kutch, Gujarat, these wardrobe masterpieces are crafted from wool or cotton and adorned with mirrors and intricate embroidery. With bold colours and tribal motifs, they reflect the rich folk heritage of the Rabari tribe.

Naga Shawl, Nagaland

5. Naga Shawl, Nagaland

A tribal craft from Nagaland, they are made of cotton or wool, and show off striking combinations of deep reds, blacks, and whites. Each pattern is symbolic, denoting the wearer's tribe, gender, or social status.

Sambalpuri Shawl, Odisha

6. Sambalpuri Shawl, Odisha

The shawls made in Odisha, at Sambalpur are handwoven from silk using the traditional Ikat technique. Famous for their intricate geometric and floral patterns, they boast attractive colours and symmetrical designs.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The New Language of Luxury Living
The New Language of Luxury Living
8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari
8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari
Must Read! The Story Behind World's Longest Sari
Must Read! The Story Behind World's Longest Sari
Everyone Loved The Sari's Exotic Makeover In 2025
Everyone Loved The Sari's Exotic Makeover In 2025
How A Silk Sari Started A Fashion Revolution
How A Silk Sari Started A Fashion Revolution

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP0:52

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral0:25

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest Look Yet1:04

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO