13 Must-Visit Indian Literary Festivals

'If most middle-class homes are devoid of books; if you can sit in an airport departure lounge or train all day and not see anyone reading; if some affluent people think Reader's Digest copies are literary heavyweights worth binding in leather to display in 'studies' that are purely for show then why, come winter, do more than 100 literature festivals bloom every year, even in the smallest and unlikeliest of towns?' asked Amrit Dhillon in Britain's The Guardian newspaper, provoking instant outrage from the national literati.

Historian William Dalrymple, a co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival, pronounced 'Irritating & ignorant article: our @JaipurLitFest literary sessions are massively crowded with passionate, nerdy young readers & our authors regular report the longest signing queues of their careers: in 5 days of the last JLF we sold over 44,000 books'.

'When I see 400,000 people spend a weekend at a book festival instead of staying at home and doomscrolling, I see culture being formed,' declared Anantha Padmanabhan, CEO of HarperCollins.

'India and its young readers are learning to associate reading with pleasure, community, and status. Literature festivals are doing the heavy lifting of repositioning books from exam prep tools to lifestyle choices.'

Lit fests in India have become vibrant cultural celebrations across India, bringing together celebrated authors, emerging voices, poets, thinkers and passionate readers, many of them very young, under one lively roof.

Some of India's notable literature festivals?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kolkata Literary Meet

1. Kolkata Literary Meet

One of India's most engaging cultural gatherings, it brings together celebrated writers, thinkers, artists and performers for stimulating conversations and creative exchange. It has steadily grown into a vibrant platform and its last edition saw the likes of Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kiran Desai, Abraham Verghese take the stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Moradabad Literature Festival

2. Moradabad Literature Festival

A new kid on the block, Moradabad is an unusual location for a literary jamboree. The city's Gandhi Maidan was the site, in January, of a vibrant five-day fest for words, creativity, music, cultural exchange. Actor-poet Ashutosh Rana and singer Sukhwinder Singh shared the stage with noted writers and thinkers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Literature Festival

3. Delhi Literature Festival

It unfolds each winter as a three-day feting of of books, authors, ideas and the arts. Since its 2013 debut, it has featured discussions, readings, launches, workshops, performances, poetry, music, theatre, cinema, creating a lively space for literary and creative interactions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kerala Literature Festival

4. Kerala Literature Festival

Counted among India's most eagerly-awaited cultural gatherings, the Kerala Literature Festival is steadily rising in stature. Known for hosting a diverse mix of writers, poets, and cultural voices, it spotlights Southern literary traditions, while warmly welcoming international perspectives. Recently retired atsronaut Sunita Williams was the star turn at KLF this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hindu Lit For Life/Instagram

5. The Hindu Lit For Life

Widely respected by dedicated readers, the The Hindu Lit for Life in Chennai goes beyond books, linking literature with contemporary global issues -- a distinctive approach that has earned it the tag of India's most incisive literary gathering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dehradun Literature Festival/Instagram

6. Dehradun Literature Festival

It is a lively yearly do which sees in attendance writers, poets, thinkers, journalists and artists.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai LitFest

7. Mumbai LitFest

Begun 16 years ago, hosted at the National Centre for the Performing Arts and suburvan venues, it is a chance for book lovers to hobnob and listen to their favourite writers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Koshala Literature Festival

8. Koshala Literature Festival

This event, in business in Lucknow since 2022, blends literature with Awadhi culture, poetry, music and heritage discussions, reflecting north India's refined literary traditions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyderabad Literary Festival

9. Hyderabad Literary Festival

A multilingual and multidisciplinary festival, around since 2010, it is dedicated to all artistes and scientists too. It offers a lively fusion of stimulating talks, artistic showcases and cultural performances.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalinga Literary Festival

10. Kalinga Literary Festival

Odisha's own show since 2014, it is hosted in the culturally-rich city of Bhubaneswar. An event attracting regional and national participation, and folks from abroad too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaipur Literature Festival

11. Jaipur Literature Festival

Widely regarded among the world's most attractive literary events, the highly-attended famous JLF is a testimony to India's love of books.

Dubbed the Greatest Literary Show on Earth it has been held since 2006 at the Diggi Palace in Jaipur. Leading writers from across the globe show up at this stage year after year and it hosts the who's who of the literary world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy galf_icg/Instagram

12. Goa Arts And Literature Festival

Goa makes for an attractive venue to discuss literature, music, art, heritage and rising participation is evidence of that. Its relaxed coastal setting encourages chats on all kinds of topics.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bangalore Literature Festival

13. Bangalore Literature Festival

This contemporary festival focuses on storytelling, publishing innovation, technology and literature. It attracts urban readers, young writers and creative professionals.