Home  » News » MEA Sets Up Control Room to Assist Indians Amid West Asia Crisis

MEA Sets Up Control Room to Assist Indians Amid West Asia Crisis

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 11:23 IST

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian government has established a control room to provide crucial support and assistance to the nearly one crore Indian citizens residing in the region.

Photograph: Avi Ohayon/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's MEA establishes a control room to assist Indian citizens affected by the escalating crisis in West Asia.
  • Nearly one crore Indian citizens reside in West Asia, making their safety and well-being a top priority for the Indian government.
  • The Indian embassy in Iran relocated Indian students to safer locations following increased conflict.
  • The control room offers toll-free and direct contact numbers for Indians seeking assistance in the region.
  • India is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and is in contact with regional governments and key partners.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to assist those affected by the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The MEA has said almost one crore Indian citizens live in West Asia and their safety and well-being is of "utmost priority" for New Delhi.

 

As the Iran-US conflict widened, the Indian embassy in Iran moved hundreds of Indian students from the Iranian capital of Tehran to safer locations.

"A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region," the MEA said on Wednesday.

"The Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at: 1800118797 (Toll Free) +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, +91 11 2301 7905," it added.

The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The MEA on Tuesday noted that almost one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region, and their "safety and well-being is of utmost priority."

"We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them," it said.

The MEA said New Delhi will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest, adding it is in touch with the governments in the region as well as other key partners.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
