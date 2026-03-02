Modi chairs CCS meet to review situation in West Asia

An official statement said the CCS was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 18 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

IMAGE: Passengers stranded due to flight disruptions and cancellations following the situation in West Asia, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

The CCS, which met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Necessary action directed

'The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy,' the statement said.

The CCS meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.