Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026. Photograph: @netanyahu/X

Israel’s military action against Iran was triggered by it described as a time-sensitive window that opened two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit, according to Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Azar said there was no prior indication during Modi’s trip that such an operation was imminent.

“The opportunity presented itself only after Prime Minister Modi had departed. While regional issues were part of the discussions during the visit, we could not have shared plans that had not yet materialised,” he said.

Modi's 2-day visit to Israel

PM Modi visited Israel on February 25, 2026, and was given ‘speaker of Knesset medal’ by Israeli Parliament.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership” and signed 17 agreements following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 26.

Two days later, the United States and Israel launched an offensive against Iran.

Israel's big investment in security

Azar said Israel’s actions were the culmination of years of preparation in response to what he described as persistent threats from Iran.

“Israel had invested billions of dollars over decades to enhance its intelligence capabilities to closely monitor the Iranian regime, its military establishment, and key decision-makers," the Israeli envoy said, according to The Indian Express.

“We had to create the intelligence capability to understand their military machinery and intentions -- who is making decisions, where they are located, and what capabilities are threatening Israel,” he added.

In addition to intelligence investments, Israel developed advanced military technologies to counter missile and rocket attacks.

Abraham Accords played a crucial role

Azar noted that Israel had strengthened its air defence systems to intercept ballistic missiles and rockets launched not only from Iran but also from Iranian-backed proxy groups in the region.

He further highlighted the role of regional coordination, stating that cooperation under the Abraham Accords had enabled Israel to enhance joint military operations and aerial surveillance across the Middle East.

This coordination, he said, was carried out in partnership with the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

Opportunity for strikes arose after Modi left Israel

“We have been coordinating with the United States for a long time and waiting for the right moment, though we did not know when it would come,” Azar said.

The envoy reiterated that the decision to proceed with the strikes was taken only after real-time intelligence indicated an opportunity. “It took about two days after Prime Minister Modi left. Approval from our security cabinet was taken on Saturday morning before the operation was launched,” he said.

Describing the action as a calculated move, Azar added, “It was an operational opportunity that we utilised as a result of intelligence that came in real time.”