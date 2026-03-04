HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Odisha: Three Drown After Holi Celebrations

Odisha: Three Drown After Holi Celebrations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 04, 2026 19:16 IST

Tragedy struck in Odisha as three people, including a child, drowned in separate river incidents while bathing after celebrating the Holi festival.

Key Points

  • Three individuals drowned in Odisha while bathing after celebrating Holi.
  • Two drowning incidents occurred in the Jajpur district, involving the Kharasrota and Brahmani rivers.
  • A young boy drowned in the Mahanadi river in the Cuttack district.
  • The victims were bathing with friends or family when the incidents occurred.

At least three persons, including a boy, drowned while taking a bath after celebrating Holi at separate places in Odisha on Wednesday, police said.

While two incidents took place in Jajpur district, the third one happened in Cuttack district.

 

Details of the Incidents

A report from Jajpur said that a man, identified as Sangram Ajitabh Das (40) of Padmapur area under Jajpur Road police limits, drowned while bathing in the Kharasrota river after the celebration of Holi in Byasanagar area in the afternoon.

His body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination.

In another incident from the same district, a youth identified as Hiranya Kumar Behuria of Bari area, also drowned in the Brahmani river at Khari Padia in Jajpur.

A report from Cuttack district said that a boy, identified as Jeevan Behera, drowned while bathing in the Mahanadi river in Baramba area along with friends. He was swept away by the river current, police said.

Fire Service personnel found the minor and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
