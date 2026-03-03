HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » DRI Seizes Rs 70 Crore Worth of Drugs in Kerala

DRI Seizes Rs 70 Crore Worth of Drugs in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 20:06 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a massive Rs 70 crore worth of drugs in Kerala, including crystal methamphetamine, leading to 21 arrests and highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The DRI seized approximately Rs 70 crore worth of drugs in Kerala this financial year.
  • 21 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug seizures in Kerala.
  • Nearly two kg of crystal methamphetamine was recovered from a passenger at Kozhikode International Airport.
  • The seized crystal methamphetamine is valued at approximately Rs 3.86 crore in the international market.
  • The DRI is investigating the source of the narcotics and identifying other individuals involved in the smuggling operation.

The DRI on Tuesday said it has seized about Rs 70 crore worth drugs in Kerala so far in this financial year, and effected 21 arrests.

In the latest seizure, nearly two kg of crystal methamphetamine was recovered from a passenger at the International Airport here as part of its continued crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the state, DRI said.

 

In a statement, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said a man hailing from Palakkad was intercepted after he arrived from Muscat on Monday.

"Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Calicut Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Cochin Zonal Unit, intercepted a passenger and recovered two packets containing Crystal Methamphetamine, weighing a total of 1,931 grams," the agency said.

Officials said the drugs were cleverly hidden inside food packets kept in the passenger's checked-in baggage.

"The seized narcotic substance, valued at approximately Rs 3.86 crore in the illicit international market, was ingeniously concealed inside food packets placed in the passenger's checked-in baggage," the statement said.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source of the narcotics and to identify other individuals and networks involved in this smuggling operation," the DRI added.

DRI's Ongoing Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

The agency said the latest seizure is part of its sustained efforts against drug trafficking in the state.

"In this financial year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Cochin Zonal Unit, has seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS), including hydroponic weed, methamphetamine and cocaine, valued at Rs 70.76 crore in Kerala. In connection with these seizures, 21 individuals have been arrested," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
