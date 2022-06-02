News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 killed in hospital campus shooting in Oklahoma

4 killed in hospital campus shooting in Oklahoma

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2022 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least four people were killed in a shooting incident at a hospital campus on Wednesday (local time) in Oklahoma's Tulsa city, CNN reported citing police.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting at Saint Francis hospital campus, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1, 2022. Photograph: Michael Noble Jr/Reuters

According to the police, the shooter is also dead.

'We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus,' Tulsa Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians' office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, according to an earlier Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department, CNN reported.

 

The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

On Tuesday (local time), an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans.

Prior to that, a mass shooting incident took place last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed.

Notably, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday sought advice from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the United States as shooting incidents in America have been increasing in recent days.

Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims.

The incident prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles. A gun buy-back was also instituted.

"We need your guidance," Biden said during the meeting with Arden in the Oval Office.

"Your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage -- and it really has -- galvanising action on climate change; the global effort to curb violence, extremism, and online, like happened in Christchurch," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
The Children Who Died In Texas
The Children Who Died In Texas
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Will America's Senseless Murders Stop?
Will America's Senseless Murders Stop?
Pratishtha the Unstoppable
Pratishtha the Unstoppable
French Open PIX: Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune
French Open PIX: Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune
FDs Best Bet In Rising-Rate Scenario
FDs Best Bet In Rising-Rate Scenario
When Aimee Wooed Cannes With A Mekhela Chador
When Aimee Wooed Cannes With A Mekhela Chador
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

This Is Where The Texas Killer Lived

This Is Where The Texas Killer Lived

Mourning The Texas Victims

Mourning The Texas Victims

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances