Muslim man booked for forcibly converting Hindu woman to Islam

Police have booked a Muslim man for allegedly luring a Hindu woman through social media by posing as a Hindu, forcibly converting her to Islam, feeding her beef and pushing her into prostitution, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Singh said, "The victim, a woman from Kolkata with no family, has alleged that she had come to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand for work. A year ago, she connected with a man on a social media platform who identified himself as 'Rajveer' and claimed to be Hindu.

"She alleged that he established a relationship under the pretext of marriage, and even put 'sindoor' on her forehead, declaring her his wife."

About nine months ago, the man, whose real name she later discovered was Bakhtawar, took her to Mandanpur Shumali village under the Baheri police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

"It was there, she alleges, that she realised his true identity as a Muslim. The woman further told the police that she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to consume beef against her will.

"She alleged that she was also subjected to rape by several other Muslim men and forced into flesh trade," added the officer, quoting the complaint filed by the woman.

"The victim claims the accused, Bakhtawar, trapped her in a 'love jihad'. The accused is also reportedly linked to the 'Chhangur Baba gang'," the officer added.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered at Baheri police station on Monday against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

CO Singh said, "The matter is being investigated and efforts are on to arrest the accused, who is absconding.