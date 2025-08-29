30,000 Ganesh Idols Immersed In Mumbai

During the 10-day festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days as well as on the fifth and seventh days, a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

"A total of 29,965 'one-and-half-days' Ganpati idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 9 pm on Thursday, the second day of the festival. These include 29,614 'household' Ganpati idols and 337 from 'sarvajanik' (public festivity) pandals," the civic official told PTI.

The BMC claimed idols have been immersed in large numbers in artificial lakes. This year, the BMC has earmarked 70 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 288 artificial ponds for immersion, the official added.

As part of measures to protect the environment, the BMC urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idol in drums or buckets, while Plaster of Paris idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds.

It has also asked 'sarvajanik' mandals to segregate offerings so that biodegradable material can be turned into fertiliser.

For promoting an eco-friendly Ganpati festival, the BMC this year has given free land to 1,022 idol makers to erect pandals, besides distribution of 990 metric tonnes of clay (shadu mati) and 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours, including 3,000 litres of primer.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Shivaji Park Chowpatty for the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati immersion celebrations. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff