Deepika-Ranveer Celebrate Ganpati With Ambanis

Film folk are busy celebrating Ganpati by visiting their friends' homes, pandal-hopping or simply at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshdeep Kaur/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate the festival with the Ambanis at their residence, Antilia.

They have singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh for company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor visits Manish Malhotra's home for Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Patel/Instagram

She also visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaughcha Raja with her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur can't look away from her plate of modaks, and posts, 'Bappa's home nothing feels more special than this. Every year when Bappa comes home, it feels like he brings a little extra light and peace with him. And um, sooo many modaks incoming hehe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar, daughter Samairra with friends Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gill.

Juhi writes, 'For the past 7 years, Bappa has come home to us with joy and blessings. This year, He chose to take a little detour and met us at our loved ones' homes instead. It was truly heartwarming to meet everyone, share smiles, and seek Bappa's blessings together. A day filled with love, warmth, and divine grace.

'Thank you Bappa for enveloping us in your love even from afar. We deeply missed having you in our home this year but our hearts are full, and we're already counting the days until you return to us next year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy visits Arjun Bijlani's house for Ganpati darshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma visits Sargun and Ravi Dubey's home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram

Lauren Gottlieb writes, 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! It was such a beautiful day to seek blessings and share love with others. Love and abundance to each and everyone of you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti and daughter Kesha.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Divya Dutta brings Ganpati home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Shetty/Instagram

Rishabh Shetty and his wife Pragathi visit a Ganesh temple with their children, Ranvit and Raadya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff