The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 28, 2025 10:47 IST

IMAGE: Devang Vaidya's family is welcoming Lord Ganesha at their home for the 43rd year. Here are Dhruv and Meghansh taking blessings from Bappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

 

IMAGE: The Ahmedabad-based family celebrates this annual festival for five days with family, friends and their neighbours. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

 

IMAGE: The evening aarti is followed by various forms of entertainment for the children, including selfies with their favourite Bappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

 

IMAGE: This beautiful eco-friendly Ganesha has been sculpted by P Suryanarayana's 12-year-old grandson; the family lives in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy P Suryanarayana

 

IMAGE: Amol Kulkarni has a sweet story to share.
'My better half and I both used bring Lord Ganpati at our respective homes during this festival. After marriage, we could not celebrate fully for the five days that He was with us since we felt torn between both homes.'
The Panvel-based Kulkarnis came up with an innovative solution.
'We united both Bappas at our residence so that both families can enjoy the festival together.
'This is why we have two Ganpati Bappas at our home.'
They have been bringing Lord Ganesha home for the last 35 years.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amol Kulkarni

 

IMAGE: Sanjana Pottipalli from Chikkadpalli, Hyderabad, welcomes Lord Ganesha to her home.

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

 
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
