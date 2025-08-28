The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

IMAGE: Devang Vaidya's family is welcoming Lord Ganesha at their home for the 43rd year. Here are Dhruv and Meghansh taking blessings from Bappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

IMAGE: The Ahmedabad-based family celebrates this annual festival for five days with family, friends and their neighbours. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

IMAGE: The evening aarti is followed by various forms of entertainment for the children, including selfies with their favourite Bappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devang Vaidya

IMAGE: This beautiful eco-friendly Ganesha has been sculpted by P Suryanarayana's 12-year-old grandson; the family lives in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy P Suryanarayana

IMAGE: Amol Kulkarni has a sweet story to share.

'My better half and I both used bring Lord Ganpati at our respective homes during this festival. After marriage, we could not celebrate fully for the five days that He was with us since we felt torn between both homes.'

The Panvel-based Kulkarnis came up with an innovative solution.

'We united both Bappas at our residence so that both families can enjoy the festival together.

'This is why we have two Ganpati Bappas at our home.'

They have been bringing Lord Ganesha home for the last 35 years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amol Kulkarni

IMAGE: Sanjana Pottipalli from Chikkadpalli, Hyderabad, welcomes Lord Ganesha to her home.

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff