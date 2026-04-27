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Home  » News » 3 killed after speeding bike hits pedestrian in Mumbai's Marine Drive

3 killed after speeding bike hits pedestrian in Mumbai's Marine Drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 10:28 IST

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A tragic accident on Mumbai's Marine Drive resulted in the deaths of three people after a speeding motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.

Key Points

  • Three individuals died in a Marine Drive accident involving a speeding motorcycle.
  • The motorcycle rider, a female passenger, and a pedestrian were killed in the accident.
  • The accident occurred at the Parsi Gymkhana junction signal on N S Road.
  • Reckless driving and ignoring traffic signals contributed to the fatal accident on Marine Drive.

Three persons were killed after a speeding motorcycle hit a pedestrian at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Marine Drive Accident

The accident occurred at 5.40 am at the Parsi Gymkhana junction signal on N S Road, when the pedestrian was crossing the road, an official said.

 

The motorcycle was being driven recklessly by its rider, who had a woman as a pillion passenger. The rider ignored the signal and rammed into the pedestrian, he said.

Some passersby rushed the three injured persons -- the motorcyclist, the woman passenger, and the pedestrian -- to GT Hospital, where all of them were declared dead, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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