Delhi Police Deny Juvenile Missing Rumours in Uttam Nagar Murder Investigation

Delhi Police Deny Juvenile Missing Rumours in Uttam Nagar Murder Investigation

March 11, 2026 18:58 IST

Delhi Police address misinformation surrounding the Uttam Nagar murder case, confirming the apprehension of two juveniles and 14 adults while dispelling rumours of a missing suspect.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police refute claims of a missing juvenile in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case.
  • Two juveniles and 14 adults have been apprehended following a clash during Holi celebrations that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
  • Police are monitoring social media for the spread of misinformation related to the case, warning of potential prosecution.
  • Stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked in the Uttam Nagar murder case.
  • Authorities carried out a demolition drive targeting illegal structures linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar incident.

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a clarification refuting claims and rumours that a juvenile linked to the Uttam Nagar murder case was missing.

Police said that two juveniles have already been apprehended in connection with the incident. This is apart from 14 others who have been arrested for the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash that broke out between two groups of neighbours in JJ Colony during Holi celebrations.

 

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the "misinformation" about a "missing report" of one the juveniles who had been apprehended on March 5 has been circulating.

Police said the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board following due legal procedure and was subsequently sent to an observation home.

"Spreading false rumours is a criminal act and renders one liable to be prosecuted," the DCP said, adding that social media platforms were being monitored through regular patrolling to identify those attempting to circulate misleading content.

According to the police, stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked in the case along with relevant sections related to murder.

"So far, 16 people have been nabbed in connection with the incident, including 14 adults -- among them three women -- while two juveniles have been apprehended," read the statement.

Police said the situation in the area remains under control with adequate police deployment on the ground.

The case relates to the killing of 26-year-old Tarun during Holi celebrations in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on March 4 during Holi celebrations.

According to police, the violence started after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbour's family.

The incident triggered tension in the locality, where an angry mob damaged vehicles and set some on fire, prompting authorities to increase security in the area.

On Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive and razed "illegal portions" of a house linked to one of the accused.

The civic body officials said the action was part of a drive to "remove encroachments" built on drains.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

