17 killed in Nagpur explosives factory blast

A devastating blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur claims 17 lives, prompting immediate rescue efforts and raising concerns about industrial safety standards in explosives manufacturing

IMAGE: Injured being rushed to hospital after blast at an explosive factory in Nagpur, March 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The blast occurred in the detonator packing unit of the factory early Sunday morning.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on-site conducting rescue operations.

The incident follows a similar blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting safety concerns in the explosives industry.

At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force reached the site to carry out the rescue operations.

Representatives of SBL Energy Limited told PTI that the incident occurred at the company's detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am.

Rescue operations were underway, a company official said, adding that they will release a statement soon.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar were at the spot.

CM Fadnavis orders inquiry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed the blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur district as "extremely tragic and unfortunate", and said a detailed probe has been ordered into the incident.

Orders have been issued for a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion, Fadnavis said in a statement.

The CM said he is in constant touch with the local administration, and that the district collector and superintendent of police rushed to the spot immediately after the blast.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force, along with officials from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Defence Information System for Security (DISS), were at the site and rescue operations were being carried out on a war footing, he said.

The CM expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

The incident comes a day after a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district claimed 21 lives.

Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in explosion

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in an explosion at a factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra. I express my profound condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.