Home  » News » Techie Dies by Suicide Over Marriage Prediction

Techie Dies by Suicide Over Marriage Prediction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 15:34 IST

A Bengaluru techie tragically died by suicide, allegedly driven to distress by an astrologer's prediction of marital problems, highlighting the impact of such beliefs on mental health.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old techie in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide due to distress over an astrologer's prediction about her marriage.
  • The astrologer reportedly predicted potential misunderstandings and separation after two years of marriage.
  • The family performed a nine-day ritual advised by the astrologer to avert the predicted marital issues.
  • The techie was in a relationship with a man from another caste, and both families had agreed to the marriage.
  • Police have registered a UDR case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the techie's death.

A 27-year-old techie allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her room at her residence here, reportedly distressed over an astrologer's prediction about her marriage, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday at MEI Layout in Bagalagunte.

 

The deceased, identified as Vidyajyoti, was in a relationship with a man from another caste. Both families had agreed to the marriage as per her wishes, police said.

Astrologer's Prediction and Ritual

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer said her parents had recently consulted an astrologer, who allegedly predicted that there could be misunderstandings between the couple two years into the marriage, possibly leading to separation.

To avert this, the astrologer reportedly advised performing a nine-day ritual, which the family undertook, he said.

However, on the ninth day of the ritual, Vidyajyoti allegedly went to her room and died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan when her parents were not home, he added.

Discovery and Investigation

The incident came to light in the evening when she did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door. Her father later broke open the door and found her hanging, police said.

Bagalagunte police have registered a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) case, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
