28 of 38 Naga, Kuki hostages released in Manipur

Twenty-eight of the 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were held hostage by armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, have been released, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kuki and Naga sides release 28 people - 14 each from either side. Visuals from Makhan village. They were detained by either side following a clash in April this year . Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video. Video Source: Civil Society Organisation

Key Points 12 Naga women released in Makhan village.

4 men and 10 women from Kuki community handed over on Thursday night.

2 Salesian brothers of Don Bosco released.

These people were taken to unknown areas after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on Wednesday, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife was wounded in Noney district.

"Twelve Naga women from Konsakhul village, who were held captive by armed militants, were released at Makhan village," a senior officer said.

Four men and ten women of the Kuki community, who were held in captivity in Senapati district, were handed over to security forces late Thursday night, he said.

The officer also said, "Two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco, including one from Nagaland, were also released by armed groups at separate locations."

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Thursday said the government was actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure the release of these people.