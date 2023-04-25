News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 278 Indians leave Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'

278 Indians leave Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 25, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan left the country onboard India's naval ship INS Sumedha as part of the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri'.

IMAGE: Stranded Indians queue up to board INS Sumedha as they are leaving violence-hit Sudan for Jeddah under 'Operation Kaveri', in Port Sudan on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photographs: @MEAIndia/Twitter

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," Bagchi tweeted.

 

India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

 

On Sunday, India said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan.

The deadly fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group for the past 12 days has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sudan: Aircraft, ship deployed for Operation Kaveri
Sudan: Aircraft, ship deployed for Operation Kaveri
2 IAF aircraft on standby to shift Indians from Sudan
2 IAF aircraft on standby to shift Indians from Sudan
Sudan situation tense, Indians' safety first: Govt
Sudan situation tense, Indians' safety first: Govt
A Beginner's Guide To K-Drama
A Beginner's Guide To K-Drama
Hope to see rainbow marriages: Parents of LGBTQIA++
Hope to see rainbow marriages: Parents of LGBTQIA++
U'khand's Mana on LAC now 'India's first village'
U'khand's Mana on LAC now 'India's first village'
Politicians rally behind protesting wrestlers
Politicians rally behind protesting wrestlers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Help me! I don't want to die in Sudan'

'Help me! I don't want to die in Sudan'

India backs ceasefire in Sudan: Jaishankar to UN chief

India backs ceasefire in Sudan: Jaishankar to UN chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances