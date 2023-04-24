News
Rediff.com  » News » India launches Operation Kaveri to bring back nationals from Sudan

India launches Operation Kaveri to bring back nationals from Sudan

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 17:40 IST
India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan at the 24x7 control room set up by the ministry of external affairs in view of the ongoing Sudan crisis, April 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's ships and aircraft are set to bring the Indians back home.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way," Jaishankar tweeted.

 

"Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan," he said.

India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
