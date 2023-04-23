News
2 IAF aircraft on standby in Saudi to evacuate Indians from Sudan

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Saudi to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 23, 2023 22:44 IST
India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah while an Indian Navy ship reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

IMAGE: A view of IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

Giving out the details, the ministry of external affairs said contingency plans for the evacuation of Indians have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

 

It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be "volatile" with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum.

The MEA said India is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. "We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan," it said.

"We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated," the MEA said.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US among others.

"As part of our preparations and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options," the MEA said.

"Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," it said.

"Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum," the MEA said.

It said the Sudanese airspace currently remained closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
