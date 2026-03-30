Ranchi Police Nab 15 Suspects in Looting Cases

Ranchi police have apprehended 15 individuals allegedly connected to a series of looting incidents, recovering weapons and stolen property in a significant crackdown on crime in the Jharkhand district.

Key Points Ranchi police arrested 15 people suspected of involvement in multiple looting cases across the district.

The arrests were made during separate operations based on tip-offs and specific inputs.

Police recovered a country-made revolver, cartridges, knives, and stolen motorcycles from the suspects.

The accused confessed to involvement in loot cases at petrol pumps and shops in Ranchi.

All 15 suspects have been sent to judicial custody pending further investigation.

Police have arrested 15 people for their alleged involvement in multiple cases of loot across Jharkhand's Ranchi district, during separate operations, officials said on Monday.

Ten people were arrested from various locations in the district, following a tip-off on Saturday, SP (City) Parans Rana said.

Over the past two weeks, six cases have been registered against them at five police stations, he said.

"The accused were involved in multiple cases of loot and dacoity," Rana said.

Rural SP Praveen Pushkar said the accused have confessed to their involvement in loot cases at petrol pumps and shops in several locations of Ranchi.

The police have recovered a country-made revolver, four cartridges and knives, among other items, from their possession.

Three of those arrested have criminal antecedents, the officer said.

Further Arrests and Seizures

In another operation, five people were apprehended on Sunday based on specific inputs.

"Three were held from the Itki police station limits and two from the Lapung police station area. The police have seized a revolver, two country-made pistols, three cartridges, and two stolen motorcycles from their possession," Pushkar said.

All 15 accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.