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12 Arrested After Series Of Police Encounters In Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 18:21 IST

Twelve individuals have been arrested and ten injured following a series of police encounters in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, as authorities crack down on robbery and theft.

Key Points

  • Eight police encounters occurred in Muzaffarnagar within 36 hours.
  • Twelve individuals were arrested in connection with various criminal cases.
  • Ten of the arrested suspects sustained bullet injuries during exchanges of fire with the police.
  • The accused were allegedly involved in robbery, theft, and other crimes.
  • Investigations are ongoing following the series of police actions in the district.

As many as eight police encounters took place in different parts of this district within 36 hours, culminating in the arrest of 12 persons accused in various cases, of whom 10 sustained bullet injuries during exchange of fire with cops, officials said on Thursday.

Details of the Police Encounters

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the encounters took place in Budhana, Mansurpur, City, New Mandi and Shahpur police station areas.

 

Crimes Involved

The accused were allegedly involved in cases related to robbery, dacoity, mobile snatching and animal theft, police said.

Injuries and Identification

Ten of the arrested accused sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were admitted to hospital.

The arrestees have been identified as Shahrukh Shekhy, Manish, Shivam, Salman, Khushnaseeb, Amar, Guddu, Abhishek, Arshad and Momin, among others.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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