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Mob Violence in Muzaffarnagar: Three Arrested for Freeing Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV

April 16, 2026 19:04 IST

In Muzaffarnagar, three people have been arrested following a violent mob attack where an accused individual was forcibly freed from police custody during an arrest related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested for allegedly pelting stones at police and freeing an accused in Muzaffarnagar.
  • The incident occurred during the arrest of Vinod, wanted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • A mob gathered and forcibly freed Vinod from police custody before fleeing the scene.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.
  • A search operation is underway to apprehend Vinod and identify other individuals involved in the attack.

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly pelting stones at a police team and forcibly freeing an accused from custody in Khatoli town here, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a police team visited the residence of Vinod, who is wanted in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, to take him into custody.

 

Circle Officer (CO) Ramashish Yadav told reporters that the police successfully apprehended Vinod, but a mob gathered at the spot and opposed the action.

The group allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and managed to forcibly free Vinod from custody before fleeing, he said.

"We have registered a case against several individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932," the CO said.

The three arrestees have been identified as Sunder, Sonu, and Upendra, the police said.

Ongoing Investigation and Security Measures

A search operation has been launched to nab Vinod and identify others involved in the attack, while security has been stepped up in the area to maintain law and order, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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