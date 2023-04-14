News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 11,304 Bihu Dancers Set Guinness Record

11,304 Bihu Dancers Set Guinness Record

By REDIFF NEWS
April 14, 2023 20:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

11,304 Bihu dancers set a Guinness World Record for the 'largest Bihu dance at a single venue' on Thursday. They will repeat their performance on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's presence.

Glimpses of Thursday's rehearsals at the Indira Gandhi athletic stadium.

 

IMAGE: Bihu dancers perform during the rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 11,304 Bihu dancers rehearse for the record-breaking performance, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Anuwar Hazari/Reuters

 

Photograph: Anuwar Hazari/Reuters

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dhol performers are integral to a Bihu performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The dhol performers support the dancers with their vigorous beats. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets the dancers before their performance, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Assam To New York:A Supermodel's Journey
Assam To New York:A Supermodel's Journey
What a 7-yr-old taught Priyanka Chopra in Assam
What a 7-yr-old taught Priyanka Chopra in Assam
Stunning in silk: From the looms of Assam
Stunning in silk: From the looms of Assam
Charred bodies: 2 cow vigilantes arrested for murder
Charred bodies: 2 cow vigilantes arrested for murder
Sanjay Raut backs Adityanath over Asad's encounter
Sanjay Raut backs Adityanath over Asad's encounter
TN BJP chief releases 'DMK Files', party hits back
TN BJP chief releases 'DMK Files', party hits back
JD-S refuses ticket to Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law
JD-S refuses ticket to Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SEE: Like Arshdeep's Bihu Moves?

SEE: Like Arshdeep's Bihu Moves?

PIX: Riyan Parag breaks into Bihu dance

PIX: Riyan Parag breaks into Bihu dance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances