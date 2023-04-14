11,304 Bihu Dancers Set Guinness Record

11,304 Bihu dancers set a Guinness World Record for the 'largest Bihu dance at a single venue' on Thursday. They will repeat their performance on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's presence.

Glimpses of Thursday's rehearsals at the Indira Gandhi athletic stadium.

IMAGE: Bihu dancers perform during the rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 11,304 Bihu dancers rehearse for the record-breaking performance, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Anuwar Hazari/Reuters

Photograph: Anuwar Hazari/Reuters

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dhol performers are integral to a Bihu performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The dhol performers support the dancers with their vigorous beats. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets the dancers before their performance, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com